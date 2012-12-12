Ian Wilkinson usually films about 40 weddings a year.

But since April the videographer has recorded more than twice as many funerals.

Mr Wilkinson, of Rothley, Leicestershire, said he was approached to film a funeral after the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of many of his wedding bookings.

“It was daunting, but as a videographer you have to film lots of different things, so like all projects you adapt to it.”

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

