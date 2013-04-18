‘I caught over 200 moths in one night’

A nature enthusiast is calling for people to show more respect to moths after gaining a social media following for his photographs of the insects.

Ben Jacklin, from Boston in Lincolnshire, has been catching and recording the insects for three years.

Mr Jacklin, who works at Rutland Nature Reserve, shares photos of his finds on Instagram and has said he has attracted positive reaction from friends.

He hopes to set up a virtual workshop to help raise awareness of the often-misunderstood insects, which would involve him filming himself opening his moth traps and talking about the species he has caught.

