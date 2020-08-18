'I'm coming for your kids' birthday presents'

Video

Two burglars who filmed themselves speeding in stolen cars have been jailed.

Ricky Cox, 23, and Jake Ward, 18, were arrested after a spate of car thefts across Leicestershire in March and April.

Police shared footage taken from Ward's phone of a car reaching more than 90mph (145km/h) and a clip of Ward saying he was "taking everything you've got", including children's birthday presents and Audis.

At Leicester Crown Court on Friday, Ward, whose address was given as HMP Nottingham, was sentenced to five years in jail.

Cox, of Pochins Bridge in Wigston, was jailed for four years. Both pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.