A woman who took up running marathon distances during treatment for cancer has put her motivation down to her miniature dachshund Elvis - who accompanied her on some of the distance in a pushchair.

Verity Conroy, from Leicester, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of breast cancer in May, but decided to run with her dog during her treatment, saying "exercise is one of the best medicines".

Elvis was diagnosed with intervertebral disc disease in June, which affected his ability to walk on his back legs, but is slowly recovering following an operation.

"Having him here has been a real motivator for me," said the 33-year-old, who has raised £11,000 for Cancer Research UK through her efforts.

