Coronavirus: Shielding cancer patient reunited with mum
A woman with incurable cancer has been reunited with her mother for the first time since March.
Shielding against coronavirus has ended for two million people in most of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Michelle Teale, from Leicester, said she felt elated after being able to see her mother, who lives in Cleethorpes.
01 Aug 2020
