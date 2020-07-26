Media player
'Injured bats hide under my sofa'
Jenny Harris cares for injured bats at her home.
A member of the Leicestershire and Rutland Bat Group, she believes the mammals should be celebrated.
Bats have been in the spotlight in recent months over their possible connection to Covid-19.
There have also been reports of bat culling in some parts of the world, which the Bat Conservation Trust (BCT) says is fuelled by misinformation surrounding the disease.
“We have absolutely nothing to fear from any of our bats,” Lisa Worledge, head of conservation services at the BCT, said.
Video journalist: Alex Thorp
26 Jul 2020
