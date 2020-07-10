Video

A milkman has been offering help to isolated customers, many of whom are over 70 and have been advised to stay indoors during the coronavirus lockdown.

In recent weeks, Tony Fowler has been changing customers' light bulbs, picking up prescriptions and mending plugs while carrying out his usual round.

Mr Flower, an independent milkman, has been covering villages in north Leicestershire for more than 35 years and believes he has added 200 customers since the lockdown began in March.

He said: "We've been able to reassure them things will get better and there are brighter days ahead".