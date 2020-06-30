Video

Leicester mayor Sir Peter Soulsby has urged the city's residents to "stay strong, stay safe and stay home" after stricter lockdown measures were announced.

Sir Peter told reporters he hopes the tighter regulations for the city and surrounding suburbs will help officials "get on top" of the local outbreak.

Latest figures obtained by Leicester City Council show 3,216 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the city since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 944 cases were reported in the last two weeks.