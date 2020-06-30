Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Leicester city mayor urges residents to stay at home
Leicester mayor Sir Peter Soulsby has urged the city's residents to "stay strong, stay safe and stay home" after stricter lockdown measures were announced.
Sir Peter told reporters he hopes the tighter regulations for the city and surrounding suburbs will help officials "get on top" of the local outbreak.
Latest figures obtained by Leicester City Council show 3,216 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the city since the start of the pandemic.
Of those, 944 cases were reported in the last two weeks.
-
30 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leicestershire-53231546/leicester-city-mayor-urges-residents-to-stay-at-homeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window