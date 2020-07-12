'Why should we hide our disabilities?'

Video

When Chloe Marsden was a teenager she suffered from an eating disorder and at 16 was admitted into hospital with dangerously low blood sugar.

Her parents thought she might not make it through the night.

She recovered but went on to develop cyclic vomiting syndrome which meant she could not hold any food or drink down. Her illness led to her requiring feeding tubes being permanently fitted to her stomach.

The 22-year-old, from Aylestone in Leicester, says she is now proud of her tubes and wants her story to inspire others with eating disorders and those who are being bullied.

She says. "For anyone out there being bullied, speak up, don't hold it in, talk to someone so they can nip it in the bud".

Video Journalist: Chris Waring.

This video was filmed before the lockdown.