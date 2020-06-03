Video

A gold medal winning Paralympian who is registered blind said practising social distancing while training "is not the easiest".

Libby Clegg, who won both the 100m T11 and 200m T11 at the Rio Paralympics in 2016, began the year reaching the final of TV's Dancing on Ice but has found this lockdown a challenge to her independence.

Libby and her partner Dan - who is also visually impaired - have found socially distancing difficult because of their sight problems.

And the mother-of-one, who trains in Loughborough, Leicestershire, can no longer be tethered to her guide when training, so she can not run as quickly.