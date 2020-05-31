'Vintage radios have an unexplained charm'

Video

A teenager who restores and repairs old radios says he loves the "unexplained charm" and history of the wireless.

Diogo Martins, from Oadby, Leicestershire, has been able to spend more time on his hobby during the coronavirus lockdown and has added to his collection of vintage radios.

"Without a doubt many of these radios have a family history where families have gathered around to listen to music and information, and it's that history which I find so endearing," he said.

The 19-year-old electrical engineering student said in restoring them he is "continuing their legacy".

Video journalist: Harris Millar