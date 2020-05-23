Virtual parkrun sparks worldwide trend

Video

A town which decided to hold a regular "virtual parkrun" during the coronavirus lockdown has attracted followers from all over the world.

The event director of the Melton Mowbray parkrun, in Leicestershire, said their event was attracting more than 200 runners and they had had requests from similar groups in the US about how to organise the event.

Unlike normal parkrun events - which are group-based - runners go out individually and feed back their results on social media so they can be put into a database.

Video journalist: Harris Millar