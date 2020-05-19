Estate agents resume home viewings

Video

Estate agents have restarted home viewings after restrictions were eased by the government.

East Midlands based estate agent Adam Horton said the market is "like a coiled spring" after the lockdown "suppressed demand".

The firm added that surfaces are wiped down, doors are left open and only two viewers from the same house are allowed in a building at any one time.

Danny De Becker looked round a house in Loughborough, Leicestershire, and said: "I think some part of it is quite nerve-wracking but the country's got to open up at some point. As long as you're safe and keeping that 2m apart."