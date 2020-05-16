Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Airport hopes holiday travel will resume in July
The managing director of East Midlands Airport says she is hopeful passengers will be able to get away on their summer holidays from July.
Karen Smart said regional airports were lobbying the government hard over travel restrictions, adding that a return to flying would be "phased".
She said it was likely to take up to two years before air traffic levels return to what they were prior to the coronavirus lockdown.
-
16 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leicestershire-52684750/coronavirus-airport-hopes-holiday-travel-will-resume-in-julyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window