Video

Joe Bagley lives in a one-bedroom house and is surrounded by more than 1,400 plants.

During the coronavirus lockdown the 20-year-old from Hathern, Leicestershire has built a strong following on social media, giving advice to budding gardeners.

He now has people from around the world messaging looking for help with their plants which he keeps on top of in between his job at the garden centre.

"It's nice to feel that nature is still around you even though you live on your own," he said, admitting he no longer has space for a wardrobe because the houseplants have taken over.

Video editor: Harris Millar.