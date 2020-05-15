Media player
Coronavirus: Firefighters pull 4.5-tonne ambulance almost 2km
Two firefighters completed a challenge to pull an ambulance 1,948 metres in full operational kit, in just under an hour.
Pete Wakefield, based at Loughborough Fire Station, and John MacDonald, an instructor with the Suffolk fire service, dragged the 4.5-tonne ambulance along the distance, chosen because it marks the year the NHS was founded.
Mr MacDonald said the task was harder than they had expected and have so far raised more than £2,000 for NHS charities.
15 May 2020
