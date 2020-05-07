Video

A family have created a cardboard mosque at home to mark the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The Alrawis from Loughborough decided to make their own mosque and decorations as a "fun project" during the lockdown because they could not worship with family this year.

They were inspired by the Arabian mosques they would see while living in Dubai and Qatar.

They have shared the building process on Instagram for people to see the progress.

Video by Harris Millar.