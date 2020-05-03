Video

Residents living on a street in Leicestershire have been enjoying a daily disco to keep their spirits up during the coronavirus lockdown.

Organiser Joanne Norwood said Croft Way in Markfield had been bopping to an eclectic array of tracks at 11:00 BST each day since early April.

She added favourites included Walking On Sunshine, Dancing In The Street and Macarena.

Edited by Chris Waring.