Video

Rare footage has been captured showing two female peregrine falcons locked in battle at the top of a cathedral.

In the Leicestershire & Rutland Ornithological Society film, a resident female, who had been incubating her eggs, fends off a younger "intruding" bird at a nest in Leicester Cathedral on Monday.

Jim Graham, from the Leicester Peregrine Project, tweeted the confrontation lasted about two hours.

He said the younger bird may have been trying to pair up with the resident male, and as a result it may have left the eggs "unviable".