Coronavirus: Woman dresses as chicken to deliver eggs to villagers
A woman delivering eggs in her locked-down village while dressed as a chicken is raising a smile among residents.
Merryn Lynes, 25, spends more than five hours delivering about 2,500 eggs to residents in Kibworth, Leicestershire each week.
After a Facebook group was set up to support residents in the area, Ms Lynes had the cracking idea of delivering eggs from a friend’s farm.
“Some people have said it’s the highlight of their week,” she said. “I do not stop laughing from the moment I leave this house.”
24 Apr 2020
