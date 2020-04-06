Video

A balloon artist says he wants to make people smile during the lockdown by putting quirky creations at the top of his garden to entertain passers-by.

Andrew Lawton, from Mountsorrel, Leicestershire - who twists balloons in his spare time - was recently furloughed from his job at Cromwell Tools.

His insp-air-ation came from a trip to the supermarket, where he noticed people were not acknowledging one another and wanted to encourage the public to be more kind.