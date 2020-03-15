Media player
Extinction Rebellion: 'Why is climate activism so white?'
Climate change campaigners say there is not enough diversity at climate change protests.
Serayna Solanki worries that climate activists tend to be largely white and middle-class and says that has to change.
At a gathering in Leicester Serayna said: "What's alarming is the lack of diversity that's here considering we're in Leicester, the most diverse city in the whole of the UK."
