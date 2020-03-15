Video

Climate change campaigners say there is not enough diversity at climate change protests.

Serayna Solanki worries that climate activists tend to be largely white and middle-class and says that has to change.

At a gathering in Leicester Serayna said: "What's alarming is the lack of diversity that's here considering we're in Leicester, the most diverse city in the whole of the UK."

