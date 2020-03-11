Video

An ambulance service has released a 999 call made when an 11-year-old boy suffered a cardiac arrest.

Jack Thompson was on his way home from Priory Belvoir Academy in Bottesford, Leicestershire, with his friends when he collapsed in September last year.

East Midlands Ambulance Service took him to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre where he was diagnosed with the hidden heart condition hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which also affected footballer Fabrice Muamba.

Now on the road to recovery, he has thanked passersby who came to his aid.