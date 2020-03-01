Video

Pupils from St Charles Catholic Primary School in Measham are trying to promote a reduction in single use plastic.

They filled a swimming pool with plastic bottles to help them understand what it is like for marine animals swimming in our polluted seas.

Their teacher Felicity Knight said: "This is one of our more unusual lessons but it was important for us to raise the awareness for children about polluted oceans.

"As soon as the children walked in I could hear them saying 'it's like the sea'. They already know there is a problem".