Video

Two-year-old Jenson Webster is feeling cool after catching a snowball in his mouth.

His parents Laura and Tom were flinging out the frozen projectiles to their dogs during the recent cold snap when their enthusiastic toddler decided to join in.

As luck would have it, the Hinckley couple - who captured Jenson's first words on camera back in 2018 - managed to film him performing the nice party trick.

Snow-one was harmed in the making of the video.