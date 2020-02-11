Video

An elderly couple from Leicestershire have been inundated with messages after their plea for the return of a stolen purse.

Geoffrey and Pauline Walker posted a video to their 124,000 Instagram followers after Mrs Walker's purse was taken at a cafe in Coalville, Leicestershire.

Mr Walker said they wanted the purse back because of its sentimental value, and because his wife kept phone numbers and medication notes inside.

The couple received thousands of messages of support and offers of replacement purses through the @geoffreywalk account, where they document their daily lives.

"There's so many caring people out there," said Mr Walker.