Suffolk punch horse 'rarer than panda' used in woodland management
A woodland manager wants to see more people use horses in their work on the land.
Mike Beddow is training Suffolk punches - one of the least common breeds of horse and said to be rarer than the panda - to work his land at Hollow Oak Woods in Ratby, Leicestershire.
He said there is no longer a demand for working horses but he believes they are more sustainable than using heavy machinery.
"Ground compaction is a lot lower so the impact of the horses' hooves, compared to tyres tearing up the ground is lower," he said.
Video journalist: Harris Millar
29 Jan 2020