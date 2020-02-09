Video

A village seating area aimed at combating social loneliness and isolation has won the backing of National Lottery funding.

The Friendly Bench, which opened in Bottesford, Leicestershire, in 2018 has attracted £240,000 from the fund to allow more benches to be built across the UK.

Founder Lyndsey Young said: "We've had inquiries from Australia, Canada, America. We were even featured in the New York Times."