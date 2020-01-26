Media player
'My grandma is not going into a care home'
Joseph Burton runs almost everything he does past his grandma Shelagh Fane.
The artist has always been close to his 87-year-old grandmother and now he cares for her while running his woodworking business from her garages in Oadby, Leicestershire.
"My grandma's in charge," the 34-year-old said.
"I do care for her and we have every meal together but it's not a chore. Like I say, it's an honour," he added.
Video journalist: Harris Millar
