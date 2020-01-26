'My grandma is not going into a care home'
Joseph Burton runs almost everything he does past his grandma Shelagh Fane.

The artist has always been close to his 87-year-old grandmother and now he cares for her while running his woodworking business from her garages in Oadby, Leicestershire.

"My grandma's in charge," the 34-year-old said.

"I do care for her and we have every meal together but it's not a chore. Like I say, it's an honour," he added.

Video journalist: Harris Millar

  • 26 Jan 2020
