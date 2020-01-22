Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sian Green-Lord has prosthetic leg made from Louis Vuitton bag
A woman who lost part of her leg when she was hit by a taxi in New York has made a prosthetic leg out of a vintage Louis Vuitton bag.
Sian Green-Lord, from Leicester, was walking with a friend in Manhattan on holiday when the vehicle mounted the kerb in 2013.
The aspiring model can now also wear high heels for the first time ever since the crash using her new leg, which was made using a vintage handbag.
Taxi driver, Faysal Himon, who has never faced criminal charges, blames a cyclist with whom he was having an argument just before the crash.
22 Jan 2020
