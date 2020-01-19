Media player
Amazon warehouse one of Europe's 'most high-tech buildings'
Amazon started out as a book-seller based in a garage in suburban America in 1995. Today it is worth about $1 trillion.
It recently opened its second warehouse in Leicestershire, close to East Midlands Airport.
One employee - Andrea Cook Ciccia - used to work in South America.
"It's quite funny to say that I worked in the Amazon and I work for Amazon now," she said.
You can see this story in full on BBC Inside Out East Midlands at 19:30 BST on Monday on BBC One, or via iPlayer for 30 days afterwards.
19 Jan 2020
