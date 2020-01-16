Unseen David Bowie footage released

Media player
David Bowie: Unseen footage released by De Montfort University
Previously unseen footage of David Bowie recovered from a university archive has been released.
The 30 minutes of experimental film was shot by friend and collaborator Prof Martin Richardson to create a hologram.
The finished product was used on artwork on the album Hours but the film remained in storage at Leicester's De Montfort University.
"He... started to do this set of amazing iconic movements that he was famous for and all his fans would recognise", Prof Richardson said.
16 Jan 2020
