A father who lives almost 100 miles away from his seven-year-old son says coin collecting has brought them closer together.

John Gamble introduced Jacob to the hobby after separating from his partner.

Mr Gamble, from Leicester, said he thought his son would find coin collecting "a bit mundane" but was "very shocked" with Jacob's enthusiasm.

The pair look for rare coins in charity shops and newsagents when they are together.

Mr Gamble and his son joined a campaign by the London Mint Office, encouraging families to take up the hobby.

"He is my son and I want to keep him as close as I can and with this hobby it's bringing us closer even more," Mr Gamble said.