Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Flood warden warns about driving through water
Flood wardens have been out on Leicestershire's roads, warning drivers about the dangers of driving through deep water.
Robert Butler, a volunteer warden in the Sileby area, says the recent weather has caused the longest continuing period of flooding on roads in the area.
"This is the worst flooding I've seen," he said. He warned motorists to adhere to the road signs.
"They are there for a reason," he added.
-
22 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leicestershire-50872759/flood-warden-warns-about-driving-through-waterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window