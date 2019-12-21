Video

A group of friends has come together to serve up 700 Christmas dinners for homeless people across two city centres.

De Montfort University graduates Jack Meldrum and Tallulah Horton came up with the idea while observing how many homeless people were watching Leicester's Christmas lights and crowdfunded £2,500 which was spent on food, prepared by a professional chef at a nearby kitchen.

They have now dished up dinners in Nottingham and Leicester and plan to serve 300 more during the festive season.

"We heard people say it was impossible [but] it's turned out like a Christmas miracle," said Mr Meldrum.

Video journalist: Harris Millar.