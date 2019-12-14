Media player
Last days of Long Clawson village butcher's shop
A village butcher's shop that has been running since 1910 has announced it is closing its doors.
A.E. Pears and Son in Long Clawson, Leicestershire, has been run by three generations of the same family but the current owner, Mick, says the internet has taken away a lot of his trade.
The shop, which originally delivered its meat by horse and cart, is due to close shortly after Christmas.
