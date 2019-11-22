Media player
Boy, 4, defies odds to walk for first time
A four-year-old boy who was not expected to walk has taken his first steps.
Bleu Greenwood, from Thorpe Astley, has spastic, dystonic quadriplegic cerebral palsy, which affects all his limbs.
His family fundraised for an operation, which was not available on the NHS. It helped reduce the effects of the condition on his limbs, .
He is using a specially-adapted walker.
22 Nov 2019
