Tennis player marks 90th birthday on the court

Video

A woman who says tennis is "like a drug" is marking her 90th birthday on court.

Pat Stephenson, from Leicestershire, who has a "wicked" cross-court forehand, has been playing the game for about 70 years.

She said the sport gives her "something to live for".

Other players claim Ms Stephenson, who turned 90 on Thursday, is "extremely competitive" and unlikely to stop playing anytime soon.