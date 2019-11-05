Video

Dementia patients are being taught to make ukuleles out of margarine tubs and fishing line, then play them, to help with their condition.

Bert Fitches, 90, who has been diagnosed with the disease, said it was better than sitting at home "with your mouth open going 'da, da, da, da, da'."

The sessions are organised by not-for-profit company Rutland Community Ventures.

The activity helps people through the use of motor skills, collaboration and making music, the organisation said.