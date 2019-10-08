Media player
Plastic alternatives: Spectacle frames made from waste material
In the hunt for sustainable alternatives to plastic, a glasses maker has designed 10 prototype frames made from waste material including potatoes, human hair and old CDs.
Cubitts, established by Leicester-born businessman Tom Broughton, is testing the material in its London workshop in the hope it can find a replacement to plastic.
Friends of the Earth have welcomed the proposals.
