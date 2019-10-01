Man rescues driver stuck in flood water

Video

A motorist had to be rescued by a passerby after her car got stuck in flood water.

Scott Green, from Mountsorrel in Leicestershire, said he saw the vehicle attempting to drive through the water in Sileby Road, under the A6, before he dropped off his daughter at school.

He went back to scene and discovered the woman had become stranded.

Mr Green said she was "frightened" and still had her seat belt on with water "up around her seat".

He filmed himself pushing the vehicle out from under the bridge and towards her husband who was waiting further down the road.

"I couldn't leave her," he said. "I'd expect someone to help my family in that situation."

He added they were both "very grateful" for his help.