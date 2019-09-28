Thomas Cook staff give emotional farewell
Thomas Cook collapse: Staff in emotional farewell with passengers

Thomas Cook staff gave a final farewell to passengers on board on a repatriation flight from Cyprus to East Midlands Airport.

An air steward said she was "so proud" to be wearing the company uniform for a final time.

Passengers made heart signs and collected cash donations for the staff.

They were losing their jobs following the collapse of the travel firm on Monday.

