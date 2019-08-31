Video

A former soldier who was badly injured in an explosion while serving in Afghanistan says beekeeping is helping with his recovery.

Mark Clyde, 39, was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after losing his colleague and friend, John Amer, in the 2009 blast.

During his recovery, the father-of-three from Hinckley, Leicestershire, was introduced to beekeeping through the charity Help for Heroes.

"As weird as it sounds, the hum of the bees is a bit like a comfort blanket," Mr Clyde said.