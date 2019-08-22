Video

A father and son who were the victims of a hit-and-run crash shared an emotional moment when the GCSE were released.

Mazoomy Mohamed was knocked down as he left a mosque in Humberstone Road, Leicester, on 30 May.

He spent weeks in hospital undergoing life-saving operations.

His 15-year-old son Aakif suffered minor injuries in the crash. He carried on with his exams.

On Thursday he got his results at Soar Valley College in Belgrave.