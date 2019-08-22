Media player
Leicester hit-and-run victims open GCSE results
A father and son who were the victims of a hit-and-run crash shared an emotional moment when the GCSE were released.
Mazoomy Mohamed was knocked down as he left a mosque in Humberstone Road, Leicester, on 30 May.
He spent weeks in hospital undergoing life-saving operations.
His 15-year-old son Aakif suffered minor injuries in the crash. He carried on with his exams.
On Thursday he got his results at Soar Valley College in Belgrave.
22 Aug 2019
