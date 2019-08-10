The label queen fighting fast fashion waste

Video

A fashion graduate who uses clothing labels to create lavish outfits will see her designs go into production after winning a public vote.

Mariah Esa, 22, repurposes waste from the fast fashion industry to create the garments, which have been praised by top designer Vivienne Westwood.

The De Montfort University student came top in The People’s Choice Award X Shein after her creations were shown on the catwalk at Graduate Fashion Week.

Mariah created her collection of four outfits using about 20,000 labels, which she said were going to be thrown away by a fashion company.

"The thing about fashion that I love is just having the opportunity to express my designs and how I can make a difference to the world," she added.