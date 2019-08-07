Video

A girl with Down's syndrome who has to shuffle to get around has been told she is not eligible for funding for a walking frame, her family has said.

Nine-year-old Macy Page, who has had operations to repair three holes in her heart and rebuild her hip joints, uses a walker at school.

Her family, from Thurcaston, Leicestershire, said the NHS has provided a wheelchair but said it would not pay for a frame at home as she is only expected to "walk for leisure".

Macy's mother, Sam Page, claimed it was hampering her developing the strength to walk by herself.

Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust said it ensures "essential equipment needs are fully addressed and funded, taking families' wishes into account".