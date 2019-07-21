Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Bikini modelling helps my Crohn's disease'
A bodybuilder has spoken of how "showing off her scar" while bikini modelling has helped her manage a medical condition.
Jessica Porter, from Hinckley, Leicestershire, has used her workouts to help her cope with Crohn's disease after being diagnosed at the age of 22.
Ms Porter, who trains for bikini model competitions, said her regime has also helped to improve her confidence.
"Stepping on stage in a bikini was the biggest thing I have ever, ever done," she said. "I looked at the crowd and thought 'This is where I'm meant to be'."
-
21 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leicestershire-49047954/bikini-modelling-helps-my-crohn-s-diseaseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window