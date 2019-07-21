'Bikini modelling helps my Crohn's'

Video

A bodybuilder has spoken of how "showing off her scar" while bikini modelling has helped her manage a medical condition.

Jessica Porter, from Hinckley, Leicestershire, has used her workouts to help her cope with Crohn's disease after being diagnosed at the age of 22.

Ms Porter, who trains for bikini model competitions, said her regime has also helped to improve her confidence.

"Stepping on stage in a bikini was the biggest thing I have ever, ever done," she said. "I looked at the crowd and thought 'This is where I'm meant to be'."