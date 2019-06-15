Media player
Zero-waste David Attenborough shop opens in Leicester
A pop-up shop which only sells items inspired by David Attenborough has opened.
Illustrator Jen Pyrah, 30, set up the zero-waste shop after being inspired by the 93-year-old natural historian's stance on plastic.
Items for sale include T-shirts, mugs and socks emblazoned with Attenborough's likeness.
Ms Pyrah, from Leicester, said her business Wren & Wilson gives 10% of its sales to the World Land Trust, a wildlife conservation charity.
The pop-up shop is designed to travel around the country, appearing at sites like museums and gardens.
