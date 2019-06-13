Airport drop-off queues 'total chaos'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Airport drop-off queues 'total chaos' after fee change

East Midlands Airport has decided to scrap its new higher parking charges for the rapid drop off zone after scenes of "total chaos" at the barriers.

The airport said the change had be done "with the best intentions" but admitted it was a problem at peak times.

  • 13 Jun 2019