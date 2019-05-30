Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mosque 'hit-and-run driver' caught on CCTV
Footage has emerged showing a car narrowly missing two pedestrians moments before a man and a teenage boy were struck in a suspected hit-and-run.
It happened in Humberstone Road, Leicester, after they left the nearby Masjid At-Taqwa mosque at about 01:00 BST on Thursday.
A woman aged 21 and a 23-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The injured man was in a stable condition in hospital while the teenager sustained minor injuries.
-
30 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leicestershire-48466582/mosque-hit-and-run-driver-caught-on-cctvRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window